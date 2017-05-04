Oppo F3 launched with Dual Selfie camera at Rs 19,990; specifications, pricing and availability

Oppo F3, the younger sibling of Oppo F3 Plus has been launched in the country. The biggest USP of the device is the dual-selfie camera. The device is available for pre-booking at Rs 19,999 till May 12 and the first sale is scheduled for May 13.

On the exterior, the device looks much like Oppo F3 Plus but under the hood the company had to trim down the specifications to accommodate the smaller price-tag.

The Oppo F3 is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and Mali-T860 GPU. The device will come with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a MicroSD card.

On the display front, the device features a smaller Full HD 5.5 inch display compared to the 6inch display on Oppo F3 Plus. Both Oppo F3 Plus and Oppo F3 displays are covered with the latest Corning Glass 5.

The highlight of the device, the dual-camera setup features one 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel sensor with double view wide-angle. One of the modules provides a 120 degree wide-angle lens for better group selfies.

Exquisite appearance, brilliant performance & a Dual Selfie Camera- One for Selfie, One for Group Selfie. Welcome #OPPOF3. pic.twitter.com/MT7wt9P5Vt - OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) May 4, 2017

The selfie camera also comes with additional features like facial recognition, Beautify 4.0, a screen flash and even a selfie panaroma feature. The primary camera features a 13 Megapixel sensor with PDAF, and LED flash.

The device extracts power from a 3200mAh battery and comes with two SIM slots and one MicroSD card slot. For other connectivity options Oppo F3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB.