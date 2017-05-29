Panasonic expands 4K Ultra HD TV line-up, launches UA7 sound system in India

Expanding its 4K Ultra HD TV lineup, Japanese technology giant, Panasonic has unveiled its new high-end 4K TV series. The company launched EX 750 and EX 600 of 4K Ultra HD TVs along with the UA7 sound system.

Designed to deliver better picture quality and sound, the EX750 is the premium model of the 2017 4K Pro Ultra HD TV. It claims to have 'cinema display' by combining wide colour gamut, enhanced local dimming for inky blacks with subtle gradations and brightness. It is equipped with 550nits super bright panel and most picture quality by digitally enhanced local dimming of LED backlighting. Available in 65inch, EX 750 has been priced at Rs 3,10,000.

The EX600 series will be available in 55inch, 49inch and 43inch panels priced at Rs 1,78,000, Rs 1,41,000 and Rs 78,900 respectively. Offering a 1,300Hz processor, it has been designed to handle fast moving action scenes and 'My Home Screen 2.0' for ease of use.

The UA7 all-in-one sound system is a single unit comprising 10 speakers - four woofers, four tweeters and two super-woofers. It offers a complete cinematic experience and is bundled with EX750 65inch and EX 600 series TV (55inch and 49inch) and currently will not be sold separately.

Panasonic also showcased the innovative transparent display technology, which was first unveiled at 2016 Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas in TV.

Manish Sharma, President & CEO of Panasonic India & South Asia stated, "There are only two units of the transparent display technology and India is the second country to have one unit. This technology is still a prototype and will take a couple of years to go into mass production."



