Vertu launches Signature Cobra feature phone at Rs 2.3 crore

Vertu is known for its hyper-expensive phones. The luxury phone manufacturer has launched the Signature Cobra phone with a price tag of CNY 2.47 million which translates to around Rs 2.3 crores. Wondering, what could a feature phone that costs 2.3 crore do that your smartphone can't? Your smartphone won't have 439 rubies in the shape of a cobra and your smartphone won't get delivered on a helicopter.

The Vertu has made just eight devices under the Signature Cobra brand and has promised to make the delivery as special as it gets. All eight buyers of the phone will get the device delivered via helicopter which shouldn't be a big deal for someone buying a phone worth Rs 2.3 crore but will surely ensure speedy delivery.

Whosoever is interested in buying the 2.3 crore feature phone can do so on a Chinese online retailer. The buyer will have to pay CNY 1000 (Rs 10,000) to book the device and the rest will have to be paid on delivery. The phone has been designed by French jeweler, Boucheron and holds two emerald eyes, and 439 rubies.