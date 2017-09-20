While Flipkart rolls out its sale, Amazon reserves its first day only for its Prime members

It's that time of the year again, when online giants Flipkart and Amazon battle it out virtually and offer the biggest sale of the year. The festive time that has always been a lucrative proposition for the online giants in India, sees hefty discounts and offers.

While Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to start from today, 20 September and continue till 24th September, Amazon is rolling out its Great Indian Festival sale only for its Prime customers today. Amazon's sale for non-Prime members will start tomorrow, 21st of September and will continue till the 24th of September.



If you are a Prime member of Amazon, you can now avail mobile phones from a discounted rate as low as 12% to as high as 60% that are on offer now. Discounts on appliances also range from 1% to as high as 62%. Electronic accessories are being rolled out from a rate of 4% to something as high as 64%.



Clothing and sports garments are being offered for discounts from around 5% to around 80% depending on the brand, while bag and backpacks are being offered at a reduced rate of 25% to 65%.

Home furnishing products are being offered on a discounted rate of 42%.



HDFC card holders are also being offered a 10% additional cashback, while credit card holders will be offered an option to "buy now, pay next year".

If the pundits are to be believed then this year's festive sale period that will see offers from Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Myntra could experience a growth of 60% cumulatively.