Android Oreo officially launched and rolling out: Here are the devices that are getting it first

Android Oreo was officially launched yesterday at an event in New York. The launch Android Oreo or Android 8.0 coincided with the Great American Solar Eclipse. The operating system was launched in beta mode a few months ago. Now, the update is available for a few Google smartphones, including last years' Nexus lineup.

According to Google, the new update will be "safer, smarter, powerful and sweeter" than ever. Most of the features launched in the new update were already available in the developer preview for beta testers but with the final update these new features are much more stable and refined.

The latest update will not be a visual overhaul but will have substantial improvement in performance and safety. This will be the fourth consecutive Android update that utilizes material design.

The update is rolling out to both Pixel and Pixel XL. Other than Pixel devices, previous years' Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P are also receiving it.

Other smartphone manufacturers that use stock Android or make minimal changes in the operating system are expected to roll out the update in the coming months.

The new update brings features like Picture in Picture mode that allows users to multitask much more efficiently. With the PiP mode, most of the apps can be converted into floating tabs on the screen which can be placed according to the user's choice.

There are numerous changes to the lockscreen as well. In terms of design, the lock screen notifications will look much more organized and minimal. There are modifications made to the lockscreen with custom shortcuts and notifications.

The notification bar will get a new animation. Apart from that, one can snooze notifications from specific applications.

The setting options will also be redesigned to classify sections in broader categories and a search option will also be introduced in the menu to avoid scrolling through all options.

The software navigation bar can also be optimised with the new update. One can also add a specific button on the navigation bar for easy access to most frequent function or application.