Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X launch: Major leak reveals names, features

Apple fans have waited long for this year's special edition iPhone, many to the extent of stalling their purchase to buy the mega iPhone. The event is scheduled for September 12 in the newly built Apple Park.

Though the much anticipated launch is just a few hours from now, there has been a major leak that gives us much more than a sneak peek into the Apple event.

On Saturday, the company became victim to a major software leak. Apple's latest operating system leaked, revealing a string of software code that confirms the names of the three iPhones launching tomorrow.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the leak suggests that the three iPhones will be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. This falls in line with the numerous leaks before that suggested that Apple will be launching two updated iPhones and one anniversary edition device.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are expected to come with mild updates in the processor and camera. Previous leaks indicate that these devices will come with LCD panels which will also bring down the production cost when compared to the iPhone X model that is rumoured to feature an OLED display.

Prior to this leak, there was another accident where Apple published its HomePod speaker software that also revealed some key features of the device. According to the leak, the anniversary edition iPhone X will feature a 3D face recognition scanner instead of a fingerprint sensor.

Apple users might also get an interesting software update in the form of a new Animoji feature. Using the same face-recognition technology, Apple might introduce this new feature where animated emoji characters will mirror a user's facial expression.

Other leaks suggest that the device will feature an edge to edge display, which is gradually becoming a norm in the premium smartphone segment.

These new software and hardware features might reignite Apple's reign on the smartphone industry that began ten years back when Steve Jobs showed us the first iPhone. Many will have their eyes glued on Apple, expecting something revolutionary to celebrate ten years of innovation.