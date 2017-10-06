Arrow Launcher is now Microsoft Launcher; Microsoft Edge available on Android, iOS

Microsoft launched its native browser, Microsoft Edge for Android and iOS users. The application is available on the respective app stores of the operating systems. The company has also rebranded the Arrow launcher on Android's Play Store to Microsoft launcher. However, the new launcher is available as preview.

The Edge browser was previously available only on Windows 10. Users will be able to import most of the essential data from their Windows 10 Edge browser like favorites, reading list. Features like new tab page, reading view will also be available on the new application. However, to use the browser optimally, one will have to log in using their Microsoft Account. Microsoft's Continuum feature will also be available with the new browser.

According to the company's corporate vice President, Joe Belfiore, more features like roaming passwords will be released in further updates. The browser will also get support for iPads in upcoming updates. Currently the app is only available in English-US but the company will soon launch support for other languages.

To get the application, one will have to be subscribed to the latest version Windows 10 Insider Preview build, where the user will be granted access to the application. The application should start appearing on the Play Store once it's out of the preview period.

The new Microsoft launcher is, however, available on the Play Store but is also in preview. The user will have to sign-in using their Microsoft account. Continuum will also be available on the launcher. The user will be able to carry tasks from their PC to their phone and vice-versa. For instance, one can read an article on the phone and save it for the PC for later viewing.

The official press release reads, "Android phones have a feature that iPhones don't - they allow customization of the "launcher" that's displayed when you push the phone's home button. How nice! Today, we are also launching a preview release of our new Microsoft Launcher for Android. We think it's the most beautiful (based on Fluent design), customizable, powerful launcher available. With Microsoft Launcher, your recent photos, documents and more can all Continue on PC as well."