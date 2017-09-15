Google to launch Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL on October 4

Undoubtedly, this is the most exciting time for smartphone aficionados as after Samsung (Galaxy Note 8) and Apple (iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus), it's time for Google to unveil the next Pixel smartphones.

The Mountain View company has launched a new webpage stating -'Thinking about changing phones? Stay tuned for more on October 4", which confirms the Pixel 2 release date. In synchronization, Google has also released an online campaign on YouTube asking questions such as 'what's wrong with my phone's battery?', 'Why is my phone always out of storage?', 'Why does my phone take so many blurry photos?', 'Why doesn't my phone understand me?', 'Why can't my phone update itself?' and more.

The Pixel and Pixel XL were launched on the same date last year. Officially named as Pixel, Phone by Google, the two phones were manufactured by HTC. Reports suggest that this year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be made by HTC and LG, respectively.

The questions asked in the teaser video are self-explanatory as some of the points Google would be focusing on are Google Assistant, cloud storage, optical image stabilization, and more. Rumours suggest the new Pixel devices will be water-resistant design with the Pixel 2 featuring a 5.6inch cured display whereas Pixel 2 XL might boast a 6inch AMOLED display. the two smartphones could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

It could also feature squeezable sides for launching actions and apps, as on the HTC U11.

Google has also sent across the media invites for the October 4 launch event, which is scheduled for 9 AM PT (9:30 PM IST) in San Francisco.