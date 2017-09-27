Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates makes a switch to Android smartphone with a lot of Microsoft software



Microsoft's Windows phone failed to hook on to the smartphone craze that grew manifold in the previous decade. It seems the operating system is in its final stages. We can say that because the founder of the company himself has stopped using a Windows phone.

Microsoft's co-founder, Bill Gates has switched to Android from Windows Phone. In an interview with Fox News, Bill Gates was quoted saying that he recently switched to an Android phone with a lot of Microsoft software. He also emphasised that he still relied on Windows-based PCs to get his work done.

Commenting on Apple, he congratulated them on continuing with a good job. When asked about the iPhone, Gates was quick to refuse saying, "no, no iPhone ". It's clear that the co-founder of Microsoft is looking forward towards the Android-Microsoft partnership, which materialized in Samsung's Microsoft edition Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Microsoft's Satya Nadella has been consistently mentioning the organisation's interest in cloud computing which also explains the lack of a substantial push in terms of smartphone hardware. The CEO of Microsoft released his book 'Hit Refresh' which describes his individual journey as a child born in India to leading one of the biggest companies in the world. He talks about the current wave of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and quantum computing which will change the world around us.

In the book, Nadella claims that the growth of the Aadhaar program in India is rivaling the growth of Windows, Android and Facebook. "Aadhaar now has scaled to over one billion people, rivalling the growth of other platform innovations such as Windows, Android or Facebook."