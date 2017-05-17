Moto E4 Plus images, specs surface online; to feature mammoth 5000mAh battery

Motorola fans have something new to cheer about. Only a day after the company launched its affordable Moto C series smartphones, images and specifications of Moto E4 Plus have surfaced online.

WinFuture released what seems to be promotional images of Lenovo Moto E4 Plus. Along with it, the specifications of the smartphone along with those of a powered down version called Moto E4 were also put up by the German technology blog.

The images show a screen with secondary camera, along with the usual array of sensors, earpiece and the 'moto' motif at the top of the screen and three keys at the bottom.

The device's back shows black and gold colour panels, supposedly made of polycarbonate. The rear panel also shows the trademark circular camera module housing the primary camera and LED flash. The Motorola logo is placed below the camera module.

This new model is expected to be an affordable replacement of its predecessor Moto E3 Power, which is currently holding the mid-range market for Motorola.

Moto E4 Plus will boast a 5.5 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The device will have a smaller screen at 5 inches; the resolution will remain the same as its upscale version. Both the smartphones will be powered by a quad-core 1.3 GHz Mediatek MT6737M SoC. Graphics will be handled by Mali-T720MP2 GPU.

For multitasking capabilities, Moto E4 Plus will offer variants with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM, whereas Moto E4 will only have a 2 GB option. Both will have expandable 16 GB internal memory. The Moto E4 Plus will have a 13 Megapixel primary and 5 Megapixel secondary camera, while the Moto E4 will be equipped with 8 Megapixel and 5 Megapixel snappers. Both will run Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Both smartphones will come with similar connectivity options namely, 4G, Blutooth 4.2, optional NFC and WLAN 802.11n and A-GPS. The Moto E4 Plus will draw power from a massive 5,000 mAh battery which will easily see the smartphone through the day even with intense use. On the other hand, Moto E4 is expected to feature a much smaller 2,800 mAH battery.

According to the spec-list put up by WinFuture, Moto E4 Plus would be sold for euro 190 (Roughly Rs 13,500), whereas Moto E4 for euro 150 (Roughly Rs 10,700) . The devices are placed in the same bracket as the previous generation of Moto G series. The Moto E series will most likely replace the G series this year.

