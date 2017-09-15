These Motorola devices will be getting Android Oreo update soon

Motorola released a list of devices that will be getting the Android Oreo update. The company failed to mention a specific time for the update but mentioned that it will be coming this fall. This could only mean that the devices will launch in a month or two's time.

Motorola has been strong with its promise to roll out quick software updates. Part of that is possible because the brand uses almost stock Android. Even Google just recently started pushing out Oreo updates for its Nexus and Pixel devices. Considering that, Motorola has managed a good time frame to roll out the devices.

The list does miss out on a few popular devices from last year. However, this doesn't mean that there'll be no update for them. It's highly unlikely though. The list on the company's official blog claims that these devices will get the update this fall:

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto X4, Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5S

Moto G5S Plus

Despite being on the list, the updates may get delayed depending on the region. Last years's Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus are not on this list but considering that they are just one year old, the company might come up with an update later next year. Owners of these devices can check for updated via Phone Settings on their smartphone.