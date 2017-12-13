Nokia 6 (2018) spotted on China's TENAA, likely to feature dual lens camera, 18:9 display

It seems HMD Global's series of Android smartphones are getting ready for their next bout. The Nokia 6 that was launched early last year is awaiting a refreshed version. The device has been spotted on China's regulatory body, TENAA.

Despite the leak, there is not much that is revealed by this listing. The model in talks is being referred as TA-1054. However, there have leaks that give us a glimpse of what the new Nokia 6 might look like.

A report by NokiaPowerUser suggests that the Nokia 6 will come with a fresh 18:9 aspect ratio, bringing it at par with other mid-range and budget segment devices that have adopted the new design language.

Internally, this time Nokia is planning on keeping the device powerful enough to counter the like of Xiaomi and Motorola in the mid-range segment. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 630 chipset. The chipset is expected to come paired with a modest 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage memory.

On paper, most manufacturers are providing Nokia a tough competition in terms of specs but the company can use the camera segment to boost its chances in the mid-range segment. The device is expected to feature a dual-lens setup and Nokia's trademark 'bothie' feature.

Nokia is also planning to finally reveal their flagship that will be placed above the current generation Nokia 8. Apart from Nokia 9, Nokia 8 will also receive a major update and is likely to be launched alongside Nokia 9. Both the devices will be placed in the premium smartphone segment pitched against OnePlus 5T, Mi Mix 2 and Google Pixel 2.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835. The processor might come coupled with 4GB of RAM, Adreno 540 GPU, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. However, previous leaks indicated towards more RAM variants; one with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

One of the biggest USPs of the device will be the Carl-Zeiss optics that will come with dual-camera set-up. The camera will have 4K shooting capability and at least of the modules will feature a 12Megapixel unit.