OnePlus 5 to launch in India on June 22, to be priced higher than OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5 will be launched in India on June 22, right after it is unveiled on June 20. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch its latest flagship in India at an event in Mumbai where the keynote address will be given by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. This puts to rest the rumours that OnePlus will introduce the newest 'flagship killer' on June 15 .

OnePlus fans in India can attend the event by purchasing a ticket from oneplusstore.in on June 12. Fans attending the invitation-only event will be given a hamper of OnePlus merchandise. Some of them will be given a chance to buy the latest flagship at the event before it is available elsewhere in the country, the company said.

Leaked Images



The launch event invite has been accompanied by new images of OnePlus 5 being leaked on the internet. The recent images posted by Android Authority show how different it will be from its predecessor OnePlus 3T. The new images show the phone with horizontal dual camera arrangement and rounded edges.

The leaked designs also show that the antenna lines around the back of the phone have been nicely hidden.

Specifications



Earlier, OnePlus had confirmed that the new smartphone will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The screen will be a 1920x1080 full HD AMOLED display. The phone will run Android Nougat out of the box.

OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 64GB of internal memory with 6GB of RAM. Some rumours even hinted at a variant with 128GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM.

Price



Although, there is no confirmation on the price tag yet, rumours suggest that OnePlus 5 will carry the biggest price tag ever seen from the company. The phone is expected to be priced more than Rs 35,000. This price tag will, however, give it an edge over flagship devices from premium companies like Samsung or Apple.

End of Raod for OnePlus 3T



Meanwhile, OnePlus has decided to stop the production of OnePlus 3T to make way for the new OnePlus 5. Limited OnePlus 3T will be available for the remainder of the year, but no new units will be manufactured anymore.

