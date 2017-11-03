OnePlus 5T officially confirmed; expected to feature bezel-less, AMOLED display

OnePlus has been evading the question of OnePlus 5T from quite some time now. However, the company has finally given up and revealed the existence of its next flagship. The Chinese company's chief Pete Lau revealed in a post that the upcoming OnePlus 5T will come with 3.5 mm headphone jack, unlike other big flagships in the market.

In the post, Lau explains the reasons behind their decision to keep the jack. However, he also acknowledged that the future is wire-less and in time the headphone jack has to move out of smartphones. He stated in his post, "Whether it's in the area of hardware or software, our focus is on producing superior product experiences. Every feature, removed or added, is based on our understanding of user needs. For the time being, we think it's best to stick with the headphone jack."

Lau claimed that the wire-less industry is the way to go but most users still rely on wired headsets due to the lack of reasonable options in the wire-less. "Wireless audio technology has a lot of potential...But our goal from the beginning has been to bring better technology to the world. That's why we prioritize the user and make good technology accessible. Sometimes, industry trends go against our core beliefs."

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera ð pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS - Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 25, 2017

OLED helps us build thinner devices and better display experiences. Samsung's display technology is currently the best for Optic AMOLED. ð - Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 27, 2017

The company chief has consistently been leaking images that seem to be clicked from the OnePlus 5T. Over that he also mentioned that Samsung's AMOLED display is one of the best in the industry which hints at the device carrying an AMOLED display.The biggest change, however, is expected in the size and shape of the display. OnePlus 5T is expected to feature a bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be following the biggest smartphone flagship trend of 2017 with the new OnePlus 5T.

The device has been leaked in various renders and benchmark listings earlier this month. Oppomart, a smartphone retailer from China even listed the device on their website asking buyers to prebook to get the device by end of November. The listing also revealed the device's specifications from the new FullHD+ resolution of the new screen to the aperture of the camera.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to sport a fullHD+ optic AMOLED 6-inch screen on the front without any fingerprint sensor under the screen. However, OnePlus will most likely place the sensor on the rear panel of the device. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The dual-camera lens might also see a slight upgrade in the OnePlus 5T with one RGB and one monochrome camera. These two units, one 20-megapixel with f/2.6 aperture and another 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, will be the device's primary shooter. The front camera on OnePlus 5T will be a 16-megapixel shooter.

OnePlus 5T is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood, clocked at 2.45GHz, paired with Adreno 540 GPU.

It will run along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5T will come with two internal memory options - 64GB and 128GB. As for the operating system, the smartphone will have Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat which should get an update to Android Oreo. All of this will be powered by a 3450mAh battery with dash charge.