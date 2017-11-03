Not only for payments, you can now use Paytm to chat using its 'Inbox'

In a bid to facilitate social engagement between customers and sellers, digital payments platform, Paytm has now come up with a new messenger. Paytm Inbox could emerge as a competition for the popular messenger, Whatsapp , considering they almost have the same features. Not only can users chat with friends, family and sellers, Paytm Inbox also allows the users to make transactions.

Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President of Paytm says, "We have realized that besides making payments, our users and merchants also like to communicate with each other. There is a need of social messaging, commerce and payments seamlessly blending into one another." The messenger will help Paytm drive greater engagement and build a stronger bond with the customers, he further added.



The chatting option on Paytm Inbox enables users to have private as well as group conversations, share photos, videos and live location, and capture and share moments with the built-in camera. Apart from that, Paytm Inbox also includes notifications, orders and games. Users can see all the cashback offers available under notifications, view order and transactions under orders and engage in cricket and trivia-based games under games.



Conversations on Paytm Inbox are protected under end-to-end encryption and there is an option to recall messages that have once been sent under the 'Delete for all' option.

Paytm Inbox is now live on Android and will be soon available to iPhone users.

Seeing the features that Paytm is rolling out one by one, it is very apparent that the payment portal does not wish to remain just that for long. It looks like it is striving to be the one-stop portal for everything from payments and shopping to socialising.