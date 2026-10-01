Apple iPhone Duo could sell 6 million units despite its Rs 3 lakh price tag

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Apple's entrance in the foldable segment is significant as the iPhone Duo could increase consumer interest in foldable phones, and it could potentially boost overall foldable sales. According to an ETNews report, sales for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 jumped by about 10% in South Korea immediately after Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo.

Furthermore, other brands like Xiaomi also came up with similar-looking foldable phones. Motorola is also rumored to launch a wide foldable phone, similar to the Galaxy Fold 8 or the iPhone Duo, creating greater interest in the foldable segment and intensifying competition among smartphone brands.

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iPhone Duo impact in foldable smartphone market

Reportedly, iPhone Duo sales in October could help revive global foldable-phone sales. IDC expects the global foldable market to grow 13% in 2026, reaching 22.9 million units shipped. The group also highlighted that Apple's iPhone Duo is a major reason for that growth. Without Apple's foldable, the overall foldable market would reportedly have declined.

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At the same time, rising component costs are pushing all manufacturers to raise prices, potentially making Apple's premium pricing more competitive. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models have reportedly had a strong start in China, and Apple reportedly captured 33% of China's smartphone market, an unusually high share given the competition from Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

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Ultimately, while 6 million units represent a fraction of Apple's overall iPhone volume, the iPhone Duo’s launch marks a pivotal moment for the smartphone industry.