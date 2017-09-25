Reliance JioPhone deliveries begin; here's how you can track your order

Reliance Jio started shipping 6 million JioPhone from Sunday. The company had revealed the device in July during its annual general meet and had promised to start the delivery in early September. Despite running late on the schedule, the company is expected to be ready with 6 million JioPhones, which should easily meet the demand of the device.

The device was unveiled at Reliance Industries Annual General Meet which also celebrated the one year launch of Reliance Jio. JioPhone is expected to disrupt the telecom sector by its aggressive pricing, similar to what happened with Jio's 4G services. In a bid to stay prepared for competition, incumbent telecom operators like Airtel, Idea-Vodafone and even BSNL are planning to launch 4G phones or smartphones at ultra-cheap prices.

However, currently only Reliance Jio is dominating the 4G feature phone market with JioPhone. According to a report by PTI, the company will start giving out devices in rural areas first as per a channel partner of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL).

According to this report, the company will be delivering these 6 million devices in a span of 10-15 days.

The company witnessed millions of pre-bookings within a few days of commercially launching the device. Currently, pre-bookings have been halted but interested buyers can register for the device and will be informed by the company when JioPhone is made available for pre-booking.

Those who have already pre-booked the device can track their delivery status. There are three ways to track the delivery status of your device.

Here's how you can track the device:

1. You can track it via the official website: On the company's website go to the track order page and enter the order number to know the latest update on your device.

2. Downnload MyJio app, if you haven't already, and using your registered number log in to the application. Users can track their respective orders from within the application.

3. The buyer can also contact 18008908900 for more details regarding their delivery date for JioPhone.

The company will also send updates regarding the device on the registered mobile number once it becomes available at a Jio store near you.

The stores will be allotted according to the pincode provided during the pre-booking. The following text is sent on registered numbers after pre-booking: "Congratulations. Pre-booking of India ka smartphone JioPhone is successful. Payment of Rs 500 received. On availability of JioPhone, you will receive an SMS with store details."

The users will also have to carry their Aadhaar card for verification and will have to pay the remaining Rs 1,000 to the allotted store to receive the device.

The device comes with a 2.4-inch QWVGA display. The device is powered by a 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor that is assisted by 512MB of RAM.

The device offers 4GB of storage, which should be ample in terms of feature phones. It also has a 2Megapixel camera and a VGA front camera. The device packs a 2000mAh battery which the company claims will deliver 12 hours of talk time.