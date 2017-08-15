Reliance starts JioPhone beta testing from today: How to book JioPhone online, offline

Reliance Jio started beta testing for JioPhone, the first ever 4G feature phone, from today before releasing it in open markets. The first batch of JioPhone has been made available to staff at Jio offices to use and pinpoint the software and hardware kinks in the device.

JioPhone units for beta trials are likely to be available exclusively to Reliance Jio employees and their acquaintances, similar to what the telecom disruptor did before launching its 4G telecom services.

Touted as a smartphone for the feature phone users of India, the Reliance JioPhone was revealed by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the 40th AGM of the company in July. Bookings for Reliance JioPhone - both online and offline - will officially begin from August 24. The 4G feature phone is likely to be commercially rolled out in September, once the officials at Jio straighten out the problems found while beta testing.

How to register JioPhone online and offline

Interested users can register their JioPhone unit online by visiting the 'Keep Me Posted' page on the official website of Reliance Jio. Here, you will have to provide your name, e-mail address, phone number and PIN code and the company will send updates to you about the phone.

A similar page on the Jio website is also there for businesses looking to purchase the phone in bulk, where they will have to provide the GSTN or PAN details, to avoid fake registrations, name of the company and e-mail address. They can even specify the number of units they want to buy.

There is no mention of any special price or offers for businesses buying the JioPhone in bulk. However, there is a possibility that these devices will be sold with a cooperate package. Buyers can also register units through the MyJio mobile application.

For offline registration, the buyers will have to visit their nearest Reliance store on August 24 and provide their Aadhaar details. Only one unit will be sold against one Aadhaar number and it will be on first come, first serve basis.

Buyers will have to pay the Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit for JioPhone once they pick up the device and not at the time of registration.

Features of JioPhone

Reliance JioPhone will be sport a 2.4 inch QVGA screen with an alpha-numeric keypad below it. The feature phone can double up as streaming device for your television too. JioPhone can connect to any TV via a simple cable that comes with the sales package.

The 4G feature phone will also equipped with NFC for digital transactions. Although the feature will not be available right away, but will be sent to the device through OTA updates. The handset already has voice command support. While there is no confirmation on whether JioPhone will support WhatsApp or not, a browser and Facebook were spotted at the launch of the device.

Customers can recharge with Rs 153 to avail Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, which will give them unlimited voice, text and high-speed data (with an FUP of 500 MB), and access to all Jio apps.

