Samsung Galaxy J7 explodes mid-air in Jet Airways flight; fire extinguisher fails to function

Samsung's "explosive" problems have no visible end to them. Right after the company made an impressive comeback with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 the company is back in lime-light for all the bad reasons.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a Samsung Galaxy J7 caught fire mid-air in a Delhi to Indore Jet Airways flight. The flight had 120 people onboard. The passenger travelling with the device reported the incident just 15 minutes after the flight took off. The smartphone was inside a handbag along with two other mobile phones. Once the passenger detected smoke they handed over the device to the flight attendant on duty.

Surprisingly, the fire extinguisher within the cabin was not functional. The attendant was forced to use water to put water on the device. According to the airline, the incident was dealt with according to the guidelines.

Responding to the incident Samsung India's spokesperson came up with a statement saying, "We are in touch with relevant authorities for more information. At Samsung, customer safety is top priority."

In an attempt to avoid any other incident the other two devices in the handbag were also dipped in a tray of water.

Samsung's fire problems popped up last month when a Samsung Galaxy Duos exploded in its user's shirt pocket. Fanning the fire was a CCTV footage which showed the horrific accident and a narrow escape by the owner. Samsung claimed that the user had installed a third party Samsung battery which did not have the company's approval.

Last year, Note 7 went into books as one of the worst cases of recalls in the history of modern market. Unlike the incidents mentioned above, the Note 7 explosions were not isolated incidents. Right after the device went on sale, there were various reports suggesting a major problem with the device's battery.

Samsung tried to rectify the issue by replacing the Note 7s with safe variant. However, that didn't work and the reports kept pouring in. Ultimately, the South Korean tech giant was forced to recall all Galaxy Note 7 devices and issued a public apology to all owners of Note 7.