Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch at the Unpacked event on August 23

Samsung has started sending out invitations to the press for its 'Unpacked' event in New York schedule for August 23, where the Korean technology giant will unveil the next flagship Note device, the Galaxy Note 8 . With the tagline 'Do bigger things', the invite shows the pen stylus and also mentions that the event will be streamed live on www.samsung.com.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Continuing with the annual ritual of launching the Note phablet in the second half of the year, the Note 8 is the successor to the Note 7, which had to be recalled twice owing to the exploding battery issues. After which, the company is following stringent battery testing procedure including stimulating at high temperature and accelerated usage test. However, the Note 7 hasn't impacted the reputation or sale of the company claimed that the sales of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were 15 per cent higher than the predecessors.

According to the rumour mill, the Note 8 might feature a 6.4inch bezel-less display and will be bigger than the 6.2inch display of the Galaxy S8. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for the US market and the Exynos 8895 for the rest of the markets including India. The device also might feature 6GB of RAM and storage capacities in 64GB and 128GB. Reports also suggest the Note 8 to have dual lens and lastly a bigger battery.

Also watch:



