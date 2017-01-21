Scientists should focus on technologies to increase productivity

Minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Sudarshan Bhagat has urged scientists to focus on technologies that will increase productivity with less production costs.



Interacting with scientists after inaugurating a Pollen Collection Chamber at Sugarcane Breeding Institute here last evening, he said sugarcane could play a significant role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a vision of doubling income of Indian farmers,provided improved cane varieties were evolved to tackle new challenges like climate change and less water availability.



He also inaugurated Sugarcane Planting Operations in the National Hybridization Gardens, an Institute release said today.



Lauding ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute for its efforts in enhancing the economic status of farmers across the country by evolving high-yielding sugarcane varieties, he urged the scientists to focus on technologies to increase productivity with less production costs.



The Institute supports breeding programmes of over 22 State Sugarcane Research Stations across the country by extending these facilities.



The MoS visited the experimental fields and witnessed the newly developed Sugarcane sett treatment device and Mechanized sugarcane settling transplanter in operation.



He also interacted with scientists of ICAR institutions like Regional Centres of ICAR-Central Institute for Cotton Research and ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, it said. Institute Director Dr Bakshi Ram briefed the mnister of its major activities and achievements.