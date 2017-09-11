Xiaomi launching Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 today: Here's how to watch live

Xiaomi is launching the successor to last year's radical Mi Mix. Mi Mix was one of the first smartphones from Xiaomi that received a global acclaim for its radical design and obvious edge to edge display. This was when even brands like Samsung were not able to produce a truly bezel-less phone on a commercial level.

Now Xiaomi is readying up for round two with the Mi Mix 2. The Chinese company will be launching the Mi Mix 2 today alongside the Mi Note 3. Both devices are expected to feature bezel-less displays. However, Mi Mix 2 will be pushing the limits with its 93 per cent screen to body ratio.

The event will take place in China and is scheduled to begin at 2pm CST. Indian viewers can stream the live launch event at the company's Facebook or Twitter account at 11:30am.

So far, leaks have suggested that the device will come with almost no bezels on the sides and very tiny bezels on top and bottom of the device.

Other than the display, Mi Mix 2 is expected to feature top of the line specifications. It will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset, Snapdragon 835. The processor will be assisted by up to 6 GB of RAM depending on the variant. The company might launch a milder 4GB variant with 128GB storage. The highest variant might even feature 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

A 6.4 inch QHD display (1440x2560) will cover 93 per cent of the front panel. Coming to the camera, the front panel will sport a 13 Megapixel snapper and the primary camera will house a 19 Megapixel camera.

It seems Xiaomi is skipping on the dual-camera craze with the Mi Mix 2. The massive display will extract power from a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi will also be launching the third generation Mi Note. The Mi Note 3 is expected to come with features that might make it a good contender for the higher end of the mid-tier segment.

The device is expected to feature a dual camera setup of two 12 Megapixel sensors. It will be powered by Snapdragon 660 which will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both these devices might also come with the MiUI 9 out of the box.

Apple will also be launching a bezel-less iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus tomorrow. With the surge of edge to edge displays, it will interesting to see how the smartphone market reacts to Xiaomi's offering. The company is trying to enter the bigger price bracket with niche offerings like Mi Mix 2.