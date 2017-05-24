Xiaomi Mi Note 3 expected to launch in June: Report

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone vendor, is all set to launch the successor the Mi Note 2, dubbed - Mi Note 3 later this year.

According to a report by XiaomiToday, a new leak suggests that Mi Note 3 is expected to launch in June. However, the launch date has not been revealed.

However, Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal the launch details on the Mi Note 3.

On the specifications front, the report states that the Mi Note 3 will run on MIUI 9.

According to previous leaks, the Mi Note 3 will have two variants. The first variant will sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage capacity

The second one will be a high-end one having 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage.

The device will run on Android 7.1.1 operating system, with the latest version of MIUI 9 on top. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is tipped to sport dual-curved AMOLED display, which is reportedly manufactured by Samsung.

It will feature a 5.7-inch QHD curved AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution.

The device is expected to have dual cameras.

It will be backed by a 4070 mAh non-removable battery coupled with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor.

The Mi Note 3 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant) is expected to be priced at $599 (roughly around Rs 38,893), while the 8GB RAM variant will cost around $699 (roughly around Rs 45,333).