Aamir Khan says Secret Superstar, set to release on Diwali, is a much bigger film than Dangal

The magnitude and impact of Aamir Khan's Dangal can be fathomed by the fact that even nine months after its release, it is still running strong in international theatres. Dangal is the highest grossing Indian movie of all time, surpassing even SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Not only did Dangal tell everyone the story of the Phogat sisters who were catapulted to stardom for their wrestling prowess, with the help of their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, but also managed to impress upon people the need to let women venture out and follow their dreams.



However, during a press conference in Singapore, Aamir Khan said that his next movie, Secret Superstar, is even a bigger film than Dangal. Secret Superstar focuses on a schoolgirl who defies her conservative family to follow a career in music. Khan who plays a sleazy music producer in the film says that he is the second lead to Zaira Wasim in the movie.



According to a report in Reuters , Khan said, "I don't know what the box office will be but it's a bigger film than Dangal in what it's trying to say." He added that although both the movies are about the empowerment of women, Secret Superstar is a bigger movie as it is about a 14 year old girl pushing for her dreams, while in Dangal the daughters achieve their father's dreams.



A look at Aamir Khan's biggest movies, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal will highlight how well his movies are received in the Chinese box office. In fact, Forbes has predicted that Secret Superstar probably would be nothing different and could be India's next big blockbuster, with an estimated earning of Rs 1000 crore. The report says that since it is Aamir Khan's movie most of which have gone and broken records of some sort, and considering that it is opening on Diwali, it is not out of the ordinary to anticipate that Secret Superstar will make Rs 1000 crore.



The Forbes report also mentions, "For any other Indian movie star-yes, even Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-the suggestion of a Rs 1,000 crore target would be an outlandish one."

Aamir Khan also said in the press conference, "For me, when I'm making a film, my primary responsibility is to give my audience a good time. Then if it's giving a message which is important and creative, if it's changing the way we look at things, great."

Although the movie has been approved for release in China yet, it is likely to get the green signal. Once it is approved, Rs 1000 crore appears a much more achievable target. However, all its challenges notwithstanding, will the movie meet the expectations of the audience remains to be seen.