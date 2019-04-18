2019 Hyundai Venue unveiled in India; check out price, features

Hyundai has unveiled its first sub-4 meter compact SUV, the Venue, in the country on a Mumbai to Goa cruise and the official launch of the vehicle has been confirmed for May 21. Venue is being touted as India's first 'connected' SUV and boasts of several new-age connectivity features and an unmatched driving experience. The Hyundai Venue is expected to take on the existing names like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

Hyundai has already established itself in the SUV-segment with the Creta. The new compact offering is therefore expected to follow on the footsteps of its older sibling. The Venue also comes with 33 connectivity option, of which ten are India specific. It has tied up with Vodafone-Idea to offer features like auto crash notification, panic notification, SOS/Emergency Assistance, stolen vehicle tracking with immobilisation and more.

As far as styling is concerned, Hyundai Venue has borrowed a lot from the Creta. The basic shape and the posture of the car remind you of the Creta. But what sets it apart is the front grille with a huge Hyundai logo and the chrome-lined mesh holding the two tier headlamps. Meanwhile, the rear design is restrained and decorated by the LED headlights. The Venue measures 3995mm in length, 1770mm in width and 1590mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2500mm.

The interiors of the Venue will welcome you with dual-tone colours. There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display at the centre which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets wireless charging, air purifier, HD Display screen, eco-coating, Arkamys Sound, wheel air curtains and more. There are also usual features like remote engine start/stop, remote climate control, voice recognition, vehicle relationship management, remote sun-roof among others.

Under the hood, Hyundai Venue is powered by three engines. There is 1.2 litre petrol variant that gives out 83hp and 115Nm of torque and the new turbocharged 1 litre engine that generates 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.4 litre diesel variant churning out 89 bhp and 220 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue will be launched on May 21, 2019 and the buyers can book the SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000 at few select dealerships in the country. The exact pricing details of the Venue have not been revealed but it could start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Edited By: Udit Verma

