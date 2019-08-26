2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched with golden highlight, priced at Rs 13.99 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd. (IKM) launched 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R with a brand new colour scheme. The bike now comes with a golden highlight on the existing green-black colour option. Apart from the new colour, not much has changed for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R bike. The price for the bike has been unchanged and it still retails at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The deliveries for the new bike will start from October this year. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a single-seater sports bike and also has a KRT edition.

In a statement, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd. said, "Kawasaki motorcycles possess both power and grace so are often recognised as being different to other bikes. This results from certain guiding principles adopted at the design stage. Rideology is Kawasaki's rider-centric development philosophy focused on how the riding experience offered by a Kawasaki is crafted, ensuring that our machines are fun to ride and rewarding to control. This approach has been the force behind many of our legendary machines, and in our pursuit of all possibilities it will continue to guide the future creation of Kawasaki motorcycles."

The new golden highlight on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R stretches out to the fairings and the fuel tank. The power on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes from a 998 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that pumps out 200.2 bhp at 13,500 rpm. It can be boosted further to 210 bhp with a RAM air intake. The Ninja ZX-10R features a new front fork jointly developed with Showa in the Superbike World championship. Tested in world racing competition this technology, coming directly from Kawasaki's factory race machine, is making its mass-production debut on the new Ninja ZX-10R.

Loaded with electronic aid, 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with electronic throttle valves that allow the ECU to deliver the ideal amount of fuel and air to the engine. The system also enables more precise control of S-KTRC, as well as the implementation of systems like KLCM and Kawasaki Engine Brake Control.

The biggest competitors of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R are Ducati Panigale V4, Suzuki GSX-R1000, Honda CBR-1000RR, Yamaha YZF-R1, BMW S 1000 RR and the Aprilia RSV4 RR.

Edited By: Udit Verma

