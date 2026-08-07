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Ahead of festive rush, Tata unveils feature-packed Nexon CAMO starting at ₹9.99 lakh

Ahead of festive rush, Tata unveils feature-packed Nexon CAMO starting at ₹9.99 lakh

Key additions include a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation, and an integrated dashcam linked to the SUV's 360-degree camera system.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 5:45 PM IST
Ahead of festive rush, Tata unveils feature-packed Nexon CAMO starting at ₹9.99 lakhThe CAMO edition also gets exclusive exterior badging and CAMO-themed seat detailing to distinguish it from the standard Nexon.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has launched a special feature-packed Nexon CAMO edition of its compact SUV, with an introductory price starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The limited-edition model arrives ahead of the festive season and is available across petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains.

The Nexon CAMO is offered in two exclusive exterior colours, Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. Besides cosmetic changes, Tata has bundled additional technology and convenience features.

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Key additions include a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation, and an integrated dashcam linked to the SUV's 360-degree camera system. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and Level 2 ADAS features.

The CAMO edition also gets exclusive exterior badging and CAMO-themed seat detailing to distinguish it from the standard Nexon.

The CAMO range starts at ₹9.99 lakh for the Creative Petrol MT variant, while the Creative Petrol AMT and DCA are priced at ₹11.09 lakh and ₹11.59 lakh, respectively. The Creative Diesel MT and AMT cost ₹11.54 lakh and ₹12.14 lakh, while the Creative iCNG MT is priced at ₹11.39 lakh.

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The Creative + S CAMO is available at ₹10.64 lakh for the Petrol MT and ₹11.34 lakh for the Petrol AMT. The Diesel MT and AMT versions are priced at ₹11.79 lakh and ₹12.44 lakh, respectively, while the iCNG MT costs ₹11.69 lakh.

For buyers seeking higher specifications, the Creative + PS CAMO is priced at ₹11.64 lakh for the Petrol MT, ₹12.79 lakh for the Petrol DCA and ₹12.59 lakh for the iCNG MT.

The Fearless + PS CAMO is offered at ₹12.59 lakh for the Petrol MT and ₹13.54 lakh for the iCNG MT. At the top of the range, the Fearless + A PS CAMO is available exclusively with the Petrol DCA powertrain at ₹13.94 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 5:45 PM IST
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