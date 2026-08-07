Ahead of festive rush, Tata unveils feature-packed Nexon CAMO starting at ₹9.99 lakh

Key additions include a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation, and an integrated dashcam linked to the SUV's 360-degree camera system. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and Level 2 ADAS features.

The CAMO edition also gets exclusive exterior badging and CAMO-themed seat detailing to distinguish it from the standard Nexon.

Whether the city calls or the outdoors, there's a smarter way to answer both. Introducing the Nexon Camo starting

at just ₹9.99 Lakh*#Nexon #CAMO #TataNexon #TataMotorsPassengerVehicles pic.twitter.com/GZFsdIlvBK — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) August 6, 2026

The CAMO range starts at ₹9.99 lakh for the Creative Petrol MT variant, while the Creative Petrol AMT and DCA are priced at ₹11.09 lakh and ₹11.59 lakh, respectively. The Creative Diesel MT and AMT cost ₹11.54 lakh and ₹12.14 lakh, while the Creative iCNG MT is priced at ₹11.39 lakh.

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The Creative + S CAMO is available at ₹10.64 lakh for the Petrol MT and ₹11.34 lakh for the Petrol AMT. The Diesel MT and AMT versions are priced at ₹11.79 lakh and ₹12.44 lakh, respectively, while the iCNG MT costs ₹11.69 lakh.

For buyers seeking higher specifications, the Creative + PS CAMO is priced at ₹11.64 lakh for the Petrol MT, ₹12.79 lakh for the Petrol DCA and ₹12.59 lakh for the iCNG MT.

The Fearless + PS CAMO is offered at ₹12.59 lakh for the Petrol MT and ₹13.54 lakh for the iCNG MT. At the top of the range, the Fearless + A PS CAMO is available exclusively with the Petrol DCA powertrain at ₹13.94 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).