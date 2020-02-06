Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: Shahrukh Khan to unveil Hyundai Creta; check other cars and bikes launches today

The second day of Auto Expo 2020 which is Asia's biggest automobile fest will witness several more new launches. Shahrukh Khan who is the corporate ambassador of Hyundai will unveil Creta SUV at Auto Expo 2020. The event which kickstarted on February 5 (Wednesday) will see big-ticket unveilings on Thursday.

The first showcase at Auto Expo 2020 will be by Piaggio India which is likely to unveil a new moto-scooter. There will be a lot of electric vehicles (EV) launches too throughout the event.

Here are some high octane launches that will be unveiled at day two of Auto Expo 2020:

1. Piaggio India- Moto-scooter

2. EV launch by electric vehicle start-ups Olectra and Evolet.

3. Camper version of V-Class car by Mercedes-Benz

4. Vitara Brezza (facelift) with new petrol engine by Maruti Suzuki

5. New generation Creta by Hyundai India

6. Hector Plus by MG Motor India

Day one of Auto Expo 2020 saw some big-ticket launches such as Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E, Maruti Swift Hybrid, eKUV100 EV by Mahindra & Mahindra, SUV Sonet, Kia Carnival MPV by Kia Motors, Tata Harrier BS6, Tata Gravitas, Tata Sierra by Tata Motors, Skoda Octavia, Mercedes AMG GT63 S 4-Door Coupe, GWM R1 EV, Haval F7 (mid-size SUV) by Great Wall Motors.

