Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift launched at starting price of Rs 7.6 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched its compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Asia's biggest automobile event Auto Expo 2020 today. The reported price of BS-6 Vitara Brezza is around Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki will feature a 1.5L K15 BS6-compliant petrol engine. Brezza facelift will provide maximum power of 88hp and churn out a peak torque of 200 Nm. The newly launched SUV by Maruti Suzuki has a fuel efficiency of 24.3 km/l.

Here's a lowdown on all that you need to know about the latest Vitara Brezza:

Dimensions

Brezza is spacious as it offers a bootspace of 328 L. The All New Vitara Brezza is 3,995 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,640 mm high. The 5-seater has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

Gearbox options

The latest five-seater car offers both five-gear manual transmission and automatic transmission that is powered by progressive smart hybrid technology.

Safety features

The safety features include Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Suzuki's own control technology TECT (Total Effective Control Technology), front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter and a child seat retainer system in the form of ISOFIX.

Exteriors

To give it an premium road presence, the exterior of the Brezza has been re-craft. The front bulbar design and skid design on the front and rear give it a powerful look. The Brezza is driven by diamond cut alloy wheels.

Interiors, design features

The interiors feature coordinated techno effect accents and leather wrapped steering wheels. The Brezza comes with one of its type auto retracting outside mirrors and auto dimming inside rear view mirror. In case you are travelling long distances, the Brezza features a 'Keep Cool Box' to keep the beverages cool.

Connectivity

The Brezza features safety alerts, smartness studio and SmartPlay infotainment system for tech savvy customers. The car also comes with a cockpit style instrument cluster with mood lights.

Colour options

The Brezza is available in two dual tone colour options: Dog Blue and Sizzling Red.

