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BMW launches ‘Made in India’ i7 at Rs 1.95 crore, deliveries to begin in October

BMW launches ‘Made in India’ i7 at Rs 1.95 crore, deliveries to begin in October

The new range was unveiled by actor Ranveer Singh, who has also been named “brand voice” for BMW India.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 6:09 PM IST
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ i7 at Rs 1.95 crore, deliveries to begin in OctoberThe new 7 Series gets a redesigned exterior featuring BMW's latest luxury-class design language.

BMW India has launched the new 7 Series range in India, with petrol and electric powertrains. Prices start at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) for both the BMW 740 M Sport and the locally produced BMW i7 eDrive50 xDrive M Sport. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive, available as a completely built-up unit, is priced at Rs 2.65 crore.

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With local production of the new i7 at BMW Group Plant Chennai, India becomes the only country outside Germany to manufacture the electric 7 Series. Deliveries will begin in October 2026.

The new range was unveiled by actor Ranveer Singh, who has also been named “brand voice” for BMW India.
The new 7 Series gets a redesigned exterior featuring BMW's latest luxury-class design language. Key elements include the illuminated BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, BMW Individual crystal headlights with Swarovski glass elements, flush-fitting door handles and newly designed rear lights. Adaptive LED headlights with matrix high beam and a range of up to 600 metres are standard.

The cabin features BMW Panoramic iDrive, BMW Operating System X and BMW Panoramic Vision, which projects information across the lower section of the windscreen. A 17.9-inch central display and a new 14.6-inch BMW Passenger Screen are also standard.

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Rear passengers get Executive Lounge seats and a 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen, paired with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos. The Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof can also be specified with illuminated graphics.

The BMW 740 M Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing 400 hp and 540 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 xDrive produces 455 hp and 660 Nm. Its 112.5 kWh battery provides a claimed WLTP range of up to 728 km, an increase of 125 km over the outgoing model. The electric sedan can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, with a top speed of 210 km/h.

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The range-topping BMW i7 M70 xDrive uses two electric motors to produce 680 hp and up to 1,100 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Its claimed WLTP range is 686 km.
BMW says the i7 can charge from 10-80% in 28 minutes using a 250 kW DC charger, adding up to 235 km of range in 10 minutes. A 22 kW AC charger takes about six hours for a full charge. BMW i7 buyers also receive a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation.

The new 7 Series comes with features including Parking Assistant Professional, remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant Professional. The i7 additionally gets Driving Assistant Plus with active cruise control, steering and lane-control assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

The cars are available in a range of exterior colours, including Tanzanite Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Oxide Grey and Vancouver Green. The i7 M70 also gets exclusive frozen paint options.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 6:09 PM IST
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