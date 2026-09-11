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BRICS must ensure transparent trade, investment practices: Jaishankar

BRICS must ensure transparent trade, investment practices: Jaishankar

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the grouping must focus on strengthening economic stability while enabling businesses to access new markets, build partnerships and diversify commercial relationships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 5:43 PM IST
BRICS must ensure transparent trade, investment practices: JaishankarS Jaishankar said greater market access and stronger supply chains would be essential to sustaining economic growth.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on BRICS countries to adopt transparent trade and investment practices and strengthen supply-chain resilience as geopolitical conflicts, pandemics and climate disruptions continue to create volatility in the global economy.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the grouping must focus on strengthening economic stability while enabling businesses to access new markets, build partnerships and diversify commercial relationships.

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“We meet at a time when global political and economic order is under churn. Volatility, uncertainty, and complexity have become defining features of the world around us,” Jaishankar said.

He said geopolitical conflicts, pandemics and climate-related disruptions were increasingly producing economic consequences for countries around the world. Against this backdrop, he stressed the importance of concerted efforts to address supply-chain disruptions and build greater resilience.

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Jaishankar said greater market access and stronger supply chains would be essential to sustaining economic growth.

“The common thread is how to make it easier for businesses in our countries to find more partners, access more markets, connect supply networks and convert complementarities into viable commercial partnerships,” he said.

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Focus on self-reliance and resilience

For BRICS, Jaishankar said, higher economic activity and greater economic security should translate into greater self-reliance.

“The objective is to strengthen our ability to absorb shocks while remaining connected and competitive,” he said.

He called for “genuine market practices, dependable logistics, a predictable business environment, diversified commercial relationships, and transparent trade and investment”.

The minister also said energy systems need to be capable of coping with disruptions, while transition pathways should take into account different national circumstances.

His comments come ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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Digital economy, AI offer new opportunities

Jaishankar also identified digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, fintech and advanced manufacturing as areas offering significant opportunities for BRICS economies.

At the same time, he flagged questions around access, standards, security and trust that need to be addressed as these technologies expand.

He said India’s BRICS chairship has sought to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem through initiatives including the BRICS incubator network and BRICS Startup Innovation Fund.

The benefits of these initiatives, he said, should be accessible across the full spectrum of business communities.

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India seeks deeper business partnerships

Jaishankar said India’s experience in building a large market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, developing talent and strengthening its digital and innovation ecosystem makes it a natural partner for other BRICS economies.

As BRICS leaders prepare for their summit, Jaishankar said the Business Forum’s most useful contribution would be to bring a clear business perspective to the next phase of cooperation.

This should include identifying new opportunities, understanding the challenges faced by businesses and determining what governments can do to address those challenges, he said.

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The emphasis on transparent trade, diversified commercial relationships and resilient supply chains comes as BRICS seeks to deepen economic cooperation while its members navigate an increasingly uncertain global economic environment.

(With PTI inputs)

DO READ: BRICS countries have a huge share of the world's population. How big the bloc really is

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 5:43 PM IST
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