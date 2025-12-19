Protests erupt in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi’s death, Yunus urges citizens to maintain peace

Sharif Osman Hadi, a radical leader linked to the July Uprising, died late Thursday in a Singapore hospital after being shot in the head last week in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. His death has sparked widespread protests across Bangladesh, with tensions rising mainly in the capital.

Large groups of students and political activists gathered near Dhaka University and Shahbagh intersection to express their anger, chanting slogans and demanding swift justice for Hadi’s killing. The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, declared a day of national mourning and promised firm action against those responsible. The situation remains tense, with reports of violence, arson, and attacks on political and media offices.

Hadi, a candidate in the upcoming general elections, was shot by masked assailants while launching his campaign. His condition was critical, and he was airlifted to Singapore but died after six days. Chief Adviser Yunus addressed the nation, calling Hadi a fearless fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha. Yunus said no leniency will be shown for the killers and urged citizens to remain calm and patient.

Supporters of Hadi’s political platform, Inqilab Mancha, led processions and mourning activities in Dhaka. Chants such as "Who are you, who am I – Hadi, Hadi" were heard near Dhaka University. The student group Jatiya Chhatra Shakti and the National Citizen Party (NCP) also joined the demonstrations. The NCP accused authorities and India of sheltering Hadi’s killers and demanded the closure of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh until the assassins are returned.

Violence escalated as protesters vandalised and set fire to the offices of major newspapers Prothom Alo and the Daily Star in Karwan Bazar. Journalists and staff were trapped inside while security forces outside did not intervene. Further unrest was reported in Rajshahi and Chattogram, where residences and party offices were attacked. Some protesters raised anti-India and anti-Awami League slogans.

The interim government announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the suspects and confirmed detaining family members of the prime suspect. Yunus urged citizens to trust the investigation and emphasised the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

Security was tightened at diplomatic sites after protesters gathered outside the residence of India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Chattogram, throwing stones and raising slogans. The NCP demanded the closure of the Indian High Commission until the killers are extradited. Protesters also called for the resignation of the home adviser, criticising the government’s handling of the case.

In a televised address, Yunus described Hadi as an enemy of defeated forces and fascist terrorists, referring to the disbanded Awami League. He prayed for Hadi’s soul and expressed sympathy to his family. Yunus assured the government would support Hadi’s family.