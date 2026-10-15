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Dussehra discount alert: Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹85,000 off on these Nexa cars

Dussehra discount alert: Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹85,000 off on these Nexa cars

MARUTI11,178.00(0.60%)

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this Navratri/Dusshera, you could save some money, as the company is offering heavy discounts on its Nexa range. India’s largest carmaker is offering deals on almost all its models, including the XL6, Jimny, Invicto, Fronx, Grand Vitara and e-Vitara.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Dussehra discount alert: Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹85,000 off on these Nexa cars Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts - October 2026

Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa retail network is offering festive-season benefits of up to ₹85,000 on select models, including the Grand Vitara, XL6 and Fronx, this Dussehra. The offers combine cash discounts with exchange, loyalty and other customer benefits, and vary by model, variant and eligibility.

Grand Vitara: Highest Savings

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The Grand Vitara is where buyers can save the most, with total benefits of up to ₹85,000 on select petrol variants. The Smart Hybrid Sigma variant carries a cash discount of ₹35,000, while the Delta trim gets ₹25,000.

CNG buyers also receive benefits: the Delta CNG variant is eligible for a ₹20,000 cash discount, while the Zeta CNG version gets ₹10,000. The remaining savings can come through exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits and other applicable festive offers.

MUST READ: Maruti Grand Vitara gets ₹2.65 lakh discount in October 2026: Check specs, features, mileage

E-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki’s e-Vitara electric SUV comes with a complimentary charger and home-charger installation package, addressing one of the key upfront ownership costs for EV buyers. Customers can also avail an exchange benefit of up to ₹30,000 on vehicles up to 10 years old, or up to ₹20,000 on older cars.

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XL6 Offers Up To ₹61,000

The XL6 premium MPV is available with total benefits of up to ₹61,000. Buyers can get a cash discount of ₹31,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a PCM bonus of ₹10,000, subject to eligibility.

Petrol manual and automatic variants receive a ₹20,000 cash discount, a ₹11,000 pre-Navratri booking offer, ₹20,000 exchange benefit and an additional ₹10,000 exchange bonus. CNG variants can receive total benefits of up to ₹50,000.

Fronx Benefits For Turbo Buyers

The Fronx sees benefits primarily on its turbo-petrol versions. Eligible customers can avail a cash discount of ₹12,100 on select turbo variants, along with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a PCM bonus of ₹5,000.

Non-turbo petrol and CNG variants do not qualify for the direct cash discount, although other benefits may apply depending on the dealer and customer profile. Total Fronx savings can reach about ₹70,000 when all applicable offers are combined.

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DON'T MISS: Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara get cheaper: Maruti Suzuki announces big price cuts post-GST rate change

What Buyers Should Check

  • Offers are model- and variant-specific, and not all trims qualify for every benefit.
  • Exchange, loyalty, corporate and PCM benefits depend on eligibility conditions.
  • Grand Vitara’s headline ₹85,000 benefit is typically a combination of cash, exchange and other offers rather than a flat cash discount.
  • Buyers should confirm the final on-road price, insurance, registration and accessory charges with their nearest Nexa dealership before booking.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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