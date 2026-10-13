Maruti Grand Vitara gets ₹2.65 lakh discount in October 2026: Check specs, features, mileage

The Grand Vitara competes with SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta in India's mid-size SUV segment. According to MotorOctane, the model is priced between Rs 12.68 lakh and Rs 23.39 lakh on-road in Mumbai before discounts. The final price and benefits may vary depending on the dealership, location and stock availability.

Here is a look at the Grand Vitara's available powertrain options, specifications, mileage and October discount offers.

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1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid

The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is eligible for the maximum discount of Rs 2.65 lakh. The offer includes road-tax savings of up to Rs 1.85 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs 30,000 on select older models. A five-year extended warranty package is also available, although its cost benefit is not included in the advertised Rs 2.65 lakh discount.

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Key specifications:

Engine: 1.5-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid

Maximum power: Around 114 bhp

Maximum torque: 122-141 Nm, depending on the power output specification

Transmission: e-CVT automatic

Claimed mileage: Nearly 28 km/l

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive

The Strong Hybrid combines a petrol engine with an electric motor to improve fuel efficiency, making it suitable for buyers who frequently drive in city traffic.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Smart Hybrid

The Smart Hybrid variants are also receiving festive-season benefits, although the discounts are lower than those offered on the Strong Hybrid. Buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, an upgrade bonus of Rs 20,000 on select older models and cash benefits ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000, depending on the variant. A five-year warranty offer is also reported.

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Key specifications:

Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol

Maximum power: 101.5 bhp

Maximum torque: 139 Nm

Transmission: Five-speed manual or six-speed automatic

Claimed mileage: Around 19-21 km/l

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive; select variants offer AllGrip all-wheel drive

The Smart Hybrid is an option for buyers seeking a conventional petrol SUV with manual and automatic transmission choices. The availability of AllGrip all-wheel drive on select variants also makes it suitable for those looking for additional traction.

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3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG

The Grand Vitara is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option based on its 1.5-litre petrol engine. Buyers considering this version should check separately with their dealership for applicable festive offers, as the maximum Rs 2.65 lakh discount is associated with the Strong Hybrid.

Key specifications:

Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-CNG

Transmission: Five-speed manual

Fuel options: Petrol and CNG

The CNG version may appeal to buyers who cover long distances regularly and prioritise fuel expenses. Buyers should confirm the latest variant-wise specifications and claimed fuel efficiency with Maruti Suzuki before booking.