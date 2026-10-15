IDBI Bank share price targets

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "IDBI Bank is consolidating within a broad horizontal range after recovering from its sharp decline, with the Rs 80 level now emerging as a crucial support zone. The stock is currently trading near Rs 91 levels, and holding well above its key moving average placed around Rs 86, indicating some improvement in near-term momentum. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 96, while a decisive breakout could open the way towards Rs 100–106 zone. On the downside, immediate support lies at Rs 85–86, followed by the stronger base at Rs 80. A sustained breakdown below Rs 80 could expose Rs 76–72. Overall, the outlook remains cautiously bullish above Rs 85, with Rs 96 as the key breakout trigger. Strong volume-backed buying would be needed to confirm further upside."

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Sachin Gupta, VP – Research at Choice Broking said, IDBI Bank stock may face resistance near Rs 96, followed by Rs 100, while Rs 84– Rs 85 remains an important support zone. A sustained move above Rs 90 could keep the recovery intact, though profit booking near resistance remains possible."

Vaishnavi Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Equities Research Analyst at YES Securities said, "IDBI Bank has broken convincingly above its 200 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 98. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 88 to Rs 87 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 83 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive."

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Q2 earnings date

The strategic announcement comes two days ahead of the lender's Q2 earnings.

IDBI Bank also said its board would consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026 on October 17 subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors.

Q2 business update

The lender recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in its total business to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY27, according to its latest business update. Total deposits grew 17% from a year earlier to Rs 3.56 lakh crore, while net advances increased 18% to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, reflecting steady growth in the bank’s lending and deposit portfolios. The latest update follows the bank’s June-quarter results announced on July 18, when it reported pressure on margins, although asset quality remained broadly stable.

The lender’s net interest income (NII), which represents its core income from lending activities, rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 3,486 crore in the June quarter. However, NII declined 9% sequentially, indicating pressure on core earnings compared with the preceding quarter.

Net profit increased 5% year-on-year to Rs 2,115 crore during the quarter. Profitability was supported by a provision write-back of Rs 636.89 crore, compared with provisions of Rs 285 crore in the previous quarter.