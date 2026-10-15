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Canara Bank shares tumble 6% to hover near 52-week low; what brokerages say

Canara Bank shares tumble 6% to hover near 52-week low; what brokerages say

CANBK118.42(5.08%)

Brokerages largely maintained a positive view on the stock following the Q2 FY27 earnings, citing valuations and improving fundamentals.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Canara Bank shares tumble 6% to hover near 52-week low; what brokerages sayMOFSL maintained a 'Buy' call with a target price of Rs 160.

Shares of Canara Bank slumped 6.45 per cent to hit a low of Rs 116.80 in Thursday's trade, moving close to their 52-week low of Rs 116.55 recorded on October 1. The decline came a day after the public sector lender reported its second-quarter results for FY27.

Brokerages largely maintained a positive view on the stock following the Q2 FY27 earnings, citing valuations and improving fundamentals.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said Canara Bank reported standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,170 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The result was 8 per cent above the brokerage's estimate, supported by lower-than-expected provisions and operating expenses.

Net interest income (NII) rose 20 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ to Rs 11,000 crore, exceeding MOFSL's estimate by 3 per cent. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) improved by 3 basis points (bps) QoQ to 2.55 per cent, in line with expectations.

MOFSL noted that Canara Bank retained its FY27 NIM guidance of 2.5-2.6 per cent. It maintained a 'Buy' call with a target price of Rs 160.

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JM Financial upgraded Canara Bank to 'Buy' from its earlier rating and raised its target price to Rs 150 from Rs 142, citing attractive valuations and improving fundamentals.

The brokerage noted that the stock had remained flat over the past year despite around 14 per cent growth in book value. It also said insurance fee income accounted for around 2 per cent of the bank's FY26 profit before tax (PBT), compared with 5 per cent for JM Financial's coverage universe, making the potential impact of the IRDAI paper a relatively smaller risk for the lender.

JM Financial raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. It expects the bank to deliver a return on assets (RoA) of around 1 per cent and a return on equity (RoE) of 17.6 per cent over FY27-FY29.

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The brokerage retained its valuation multiple of 0.9 times FY28 estimated adjusted book value (ABV) for the core banking business.

Elara Securities recommended a 'Buy' on Canara Bank, with a target price of Rs 155, valuing the stock at 0.9 times its estimated ABV for September 2028. The brokerage said the stock was trading at an attractive valuation of 0.8 times its September 2028 estimated ABV.

Elara noted that the bank's profitability remained skewed towards non-core income, although net interest margins were gradually improving. It added that asset quality remained benign, with credit costs under control, supporting a sustained RoA of 1-1.1 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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