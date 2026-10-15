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LIC shares climb 2% as IDBI Bank strategic buyer Fairfax gets government approval

LIC shares climb 2% as IDBI Bank strategic buyer Fairfax gets government approval

LICI394.00(-%)

LIC will retain a 19% stake in IDBI Bank, while the government will hold a residual 15% stake. The Ministry of Finance said both shareholders would withdraw their nominees from the bank's board and become public shareholders.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 9:58 AM IST
LIC shares climb 2% as IDBI Bank strategic buyer Fairfax gets government approvalLIC shares touched a high of Rs 402.50, up 2.39% from their previous close of Rs 393.10.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares rose 2% in Thursday's trade after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's subsidiary as the strategic buyer for the acquisition of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank Ltd, including LIC's 30.24% stake in the lender.

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The Ministry of Finance announced on October 14 that M/s 10955230 Canada Inc., the parent entity of which is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, had been approved as the strategic buyer for the transaction. The purchase consideration for the acquisition of the combined 60.72% stake held by the government and LIC stands at Rs 52,878.08 crore. The government's stake being sold is 30.48%, while LIC's stake accounts for 30.24%. The proceeds will be divided between the two shareholders in the same proportion.

LIC shares touched a high of Rs 402.50, up 2.39% from their previous close of Rs 393.10. The stock opened at Rs 402 and touched a low of Rs 395.35 during the session.

Following the transaction, LIC will retain a 19% stake in IDBI Bank, while the government will hold a residual 15% stake. The Ministry of Finance said both shareholders would withdraw their nominees from the bank's board and become public shareholders.

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The government has also authorised the Alternative Mechanism to undertake the sale of its remaining 15% stake in IDBI Bank through the open market, following the prescribed procedure. LIC, meanwhile, will be free to manage its residual shareholding in accordance with its internal procedures and regulatory requirements.

The successful bidder will have to present its credentials to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Fit and Proper assessment and submit a roadmap for complying with the regulatory conditions prescribed by the central bank. The transaction will be completed subject to these requirements.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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