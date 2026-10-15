LIC shares climb 2% as IDBI Bank strategic buyer Fairfax gets government approval

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares rose 2% in Thursday's trade after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's subsidiary as the strategic buyer for the acquisition of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank Ltd, including LIC's 30.24% stake in the lender.
The Ministry of Finance announced on October 14 that M/s 10955230 Canada Inc., the parent entity of which is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, had been approved as the strategic buyer for the transaction. The purchase consideration for the acquisition of the combined 60.72% stake held by the government and LIC stands at Rs 52,878.08 crore. The government's stake being sold is 30.48%, while LIC's stake accounts for 30.24%. The proceeds will be divided between the two shareholders in the same proportion.