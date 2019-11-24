Elon Musk boasts of 146,000 orders for Tesla's Cybertruck despite botched debut

Elon Musk says Tesla has received nearly 150,000 orders for its new electric pickup truck since the automaker revealed the futuristic vehicle earlier this week to mixed reviews.

The Tesla CEO tweeted on November 23 that the company received 146,000 orders for the wedge-shaped "Cybertruck" since its unveiling November 21 night.

Musk said 17 per cent of the orders are for the single-motor model, 42 per cent are for the dual-motor version and 41 per cent are for the tri-motor model.

The much-hyped unveiling went off script when its supposedly unbreakable window glass splintered twice when hit with a large metal ball. Some analysts panned the truck's blocky, angular looks.

During the demonstration, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, smashed the Cybertruck with a sledgehammer, which the truck withstood. However, after that things started going wrong. Holzhausen took a metallic ball in his hand and tossed it at the truck, smashing the front window leaving the audience stunned during the live stream of the event.

Placing an order costs buyers $100, which Tesla says is fully refundable. The company has said the "Cybertruck," which starts at $39,900, will be in production in 2021.

According to Tesla, the most powerful truck can tow up to 14,000 pounds and travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. Interestingly, Musk also claims that the truck has an acceleration of a Porsche.

