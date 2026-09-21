EV charging demand is moving beyond metros: Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram among fastest-growing markets

Vijayawada among fastest-growing markets

Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Thiruvananthapuram emerged as notable markets where charging demand is growing rapidly. The trend suggests that EV adoption and charging requirements are no longer concentrated only in established metropolitan markets.

For charging-network operators, this creates a need to identify demand at a more granular city level and expand infrastructure ahead of sustained EV usage. The report's findings point towards a charging ecosystem that will increasingly need to serve a wider geographical footprint.

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Bengaluru remains the largest market

Despite the rise of smaller cities, Bengaluru continues to be the largest market in Bolt.Earth's data, recording 190,954 charging sessions and 526,990 kWh of energy consumption.

Hyderabad and Kochi were identified as the leading metro markets in terms of growth. At the same time, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai showed comparatively lower utilisation, highlighting differences in charging-network usage even among large cities.

The divergence means that simply increasing the number of chargers across major urban centres may not be enough. Operators will need to assess actual utilisation and local charging behaviour when deciding where to deploy additional infrastructure.

Two-wheelers drive charging activity

The expansion into smaller cities comes as two-wheelers continue to dominate India's charging activity. According to the report, electric two-wheelers accounted for 78.1% of charging sessions in FY26-27 year-to-date, compared with 71.6% in FY24-25.

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Four-wheelers, however, consumed a substantially larger share of electricity relative to their number of sessions. They represented only 16% of sessions but accounted for 67.3% of energy consumed, up from 58.1%.

This difference has implications for how charging infrastructure is built in emerging markets. Networks need broad accessibility for high-frequency two-wheeler users while also providing sufficient capacity for four-wheelers, which require significantly more energy per charging visit.

Key city trends

Market Key finding Bengaluru Largest market, with 190,954 charging sessions and 526,990 kWh consumed Hyderabad Among the leading metro markets for charging growth Kochi One of the fastest-growing metro markets Vijayawada Emerging Tier-2/3 market with rapidly accelerating charging demand Rajamahendravaram Emerging market witnessing strong charging-demand growth Thiruvananthapuram Among the cities where charging demand is accelerating Delhi-NCR Relatively lower charging-network utilisation Mumbai Relatively lower utilisation compared with leading metro markets Two-wheelers Accounted for 78.1% of charging sessions in FY26-27 YTD Four-wheelers Accounted for 67.3% of energy consumed, despite only 16% of sessions

Charging demand requires more than charger expansion

The report also found that charging-session volumes peak at around 6 pm, while energy demand peaks at 9 pm. This three-hour gap highlights the importance of planning infrastructure around electricity consumption rather than relying only on the number of charging sessions.

Bolt.Earth said the next phase of India's EV transition will require charging networks to expand beyond metro-centric models, while maintaining adequate availability and capacity for different vehicle categories.

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The company said the competitive advantage by 2030 will increasingly depend on placing the right charger in the right market, maintaining availability during peak demand and managing electricity consumption according to actual user behaviour.