Maruti Suzuki expects CNG vehicles to account for 50% of its sales

Currently, the penetration of CNG vehicles in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio stands at 43%.

The share of CNG vehicles in India’s passenger vehicle sales has leapt from 26% in August 2025 to 32% in August 2026.

Maruti Suzuki sells close to 80,000 CNG vehicles each month, cornering 70% market share of India’s fast-growing CNG-powered vehicles, said Banerjee.

“We are aiming for green vehicle sales (CNG, electric vehicles and strong hybrid) of almost 1 million,” said Banerjee.

The carmaker’s capacity to produce CNG vehicles is constrained currently, admitted Banerjee. “We are concerned about the supplies,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki expanded its S-CNG lineup with automatic variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno on Friday. The new Swift S-CNG AMT starts at ₹7.92 lakh ex-showroom, the Baleno at ₹8.32 lakh, and the Dzire at ₹8.53 lakh.

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The Dzire S-CNG AMT claims a fuel efficiency of 36.47 km/kg, making it India’s most fuel-efficient sedan in its category, according to the company. The Swift S-CNG AMT delivers 35.34 km/kg, while the Baleno S-CNG AMT offers 34.47 km/kg.

All three models are powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre Z12E engine, featuring Dual Variable Valve Timing (Dual VVT) and Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The engine is paired with a five-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), which enables automatic gear changes while retaining the option of manual shifting without a clutch pedal.

Maruti Suzuki said demand for its S-CNG vehicles has been rising as customers increasingly seek fuel-efficient and lower-emission mobility options. The company reported a 58% year-on-year increase in S-CNG sales during the first quarter of the year and recorded its highest-ever monthly S-CNG sales of 83,000 units in July.