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Maruti Suzuki expects CNG vehicles to account for 50% of its sales

Maruti Suzuki expects CNG vehicles to account for 50% of its sales

Maruti Suzuki is aiming for green vehicle sales (CNG, electric vehicles and strong hybrid) of almost 1 million, says Partho Banerjee.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki expects CNG vehicles to account for 50% of its salesMaruti Suzuki expanded its S-CNG lineup with automatic variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno on September 18.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd expects half of its vehicle sales in India to come from compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles with the launch of new Auto Gear Shift variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno.

“If we get the supplies. We are very hopeful (of hitting 50% CNG penetration),” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, said on the sidelines of the launch without sharing any timeline.

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Currently, the penetration of CNG vehicles in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio stands at 43%.

The share of CNG vehicles in India’s passenger vehicle sales has leapt from 26% in August 2025 to 32% in August 2026.

Maruti Suzuki sells close to 80,000 CNG vehicles each month, cornering 70% market share of India’s fast-growing CNG-powered vehicles, said Banerjee.

“We are aiming for green vehicle sales (CNG, electric vehicles and strong hybrid) of almost 1 million,” said Banerjee.

The carmaker’s capacity to produce CNG vehicles is constrained currently, admitted Banerjee. “We are concerned about the supplies,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki expanded its S-CNG lineup with automatic variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno on Friday. The new Swift S-CNG AMT starts at ₹7.92 lakh ex-showroom, the Baleno at ₹8.32 lakh, and the Dzire at ₹8.53 lakh.

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The Dzire S-CNG AMT claims a fuel efficiency of 36.47 km/kg, making it India’s most fuel-efficient sedan in its category, according to the company. The Swift S-CNG AMT delivers 35.34 km/kg, while the Baleno S-CNG AMT offers 34.47 km/kg.

All three models are powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre Z12E engine, featuring Dual Variable Valve Timing (Dual VVT) and Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The engine is paired with a five-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), which enables automatic gear changes while retaining the option of manual shifting without a clutch pedal.

Maruti Suzuki said demand for its S-CNG vehicles has been rising as customers increasingly seek fuel-efficient and lower-emission mobility options. The company reported a 58% year-on-year increase in S-CNG sales during the first quarter of the year and recorded its highest-ever monthly S-CNG sales of 83,000 units in July.

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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