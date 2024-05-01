F1 silly season: Iconic designer Adrian Newey announces departure from Red Bull Racing after 19-year stint

Adrian Newey, the renowned designer in Formula One, will bid farewell to Red Bull Racing in early 2025 after serving the team for 19 years, as confirmed by Red Bull in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, reports from the BBC and Germany's Auto Motor und Sport indicated that Newey expressed his desire to leave Red Bull amid allegations involving team principal Christian Horner.

Related Articles

Newey stated, "For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing's progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team. However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself."

Throughout his career, Newey's car designs have clinched 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for teams like Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull. His 2023 car achieved a remarkable feat with 21 wins out of 22 races, marking one of the most dominant performances in the sport's history.

Although Newey will step back from Formula One design duties, the 65-year-old will continue to attend specific races until the current season concludes, as announced by Red Bull.

Christian Horner, reflecting on Newey's departure, remarked, "All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian's hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons."

Newey's departure raises speculation about his future endeavours, with Ferrari and Aston Martin being mentioned as potential destinations. However, Newey's preference to remain in England, where most F1 teams are based, may influence his decision.

Red Bull's transition includes the development of their own engine with support from Ford, as they conclude their partnership with Honda at the end of next season, marking the onset of a new power unit era in 2026.

The team has faced internal challenges, with Horner's leadership under scrutiny and tensions involving Max Verstappen's father, Jos, and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. Verstappen's future at the team is closely linked to Marko's presence.

While Newey is seen as instrumental to Red Bull's success, his departure prompts questions about the team's future strategy and design direction, despite having a talented team of designers and aerodynamicists working alongside him.