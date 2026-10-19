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Good news for Bentley buyers in India! Bentayga and Bentayga EWB to get cheaper with India-UK FTA

Good news for Bentley buyers in India! Bentayga and Bentayga EWB to get cheaper with India-UK FTA

Bentayga and Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) SUVs will become cheaper as the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) paves the way for a phased reduction in import duties on eligible British-made vehicles.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 3:52 PM IST
Good news for Bentley buyers in India! Bentayga and Bentayga EWB to get cheaper with India-UK FTAThe British luxury carmaker has a presence in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, offering its vehicle range alongside Mulliner bespoke personalisation and aftersales services.

Luxury car buyers in India have reason to cheer, with British carmaker Bentley confirming that its Bentayga and Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) SUVs will become cheaper as the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) paves the way for a phased reduction in import duties on eligible British-made vehicles.

Bentley Motors said on October 19 that the trade agreement would improve market access for eligible vehicles through a structured reduction in import tariffs under defined quotas. The company confirmed that the FTA provisions currently apply to the Bentayga and Bentayga EWB, its internal combustion engine-powered SUVs.

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With tariffs set to decline progressively over the coming years, the agreement is expected to create a more favourable environment for British luxury brands in India, the company said.

Bentley, however, has not disclosed the potential price reductions. The extent of the benefit will depend on the applicable tariff cuts, quota provisions and the company’s pricing decisions.

Bentley’s India line-up comprises six models: the Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur and the company’s flagship luxury offering, Torcal.

“The India–UK Free Trade Agreement represents a historic moment in the trade relationship between the two countries,” said Axel Dewitz, Member of the Board for Finance and IT at Bentley Motors.

“As a British marque with a rich heritage of craftsmanship and innovation, Bentley views the India–UK FTA as a positive step towards a more collaborative trade environment. This agreement has the potential to enhance Bentley’s market access, support its long-term growth, and contribute to the development of India’s luxury automotive sector,” he added.

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The British luxury carmaker has a presence in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, offering its vehicle range alongside Mulliner bespoke personalisation and aftersales services.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 3:51 PM IST
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