Good news for Bentley buyers in India! Bentayga and Bentayga EWB to get cheaper with India-UK FTA

With tariffs set to decline progressively over the coming years, the agreement is expected to create a more favourable environment for British luxury brands in India, the company said.

Bentley, however, has not disclosed the potential price reductions. The extent of the benefit will depend on the applicable tariff cuts, quota provisions and the company’s pricing decisions.

Bentley’s India line-up comprises six models: the Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur and the company’s flagship luxury offering, Torcal.

“The India–UK Free Trade Agreement represents a historic moment in the trade relationship between the two countries,” said Axel Dewitz, Member of the Board for Finance and IT at Bentley Motors.

“As a British marque with a rich heritage of craftsmanship and innovation, Bentley views the India–UK FTA as a positive step towards a more collaborative trade environment. This agreement has the potential to enhance Bentley’s market access, support its long-term growth, and contribute to the development of India’s luxury automotive sector,” he added.

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The British luxury carmaker has a presence in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, offering its vehicle range alongside Mulliner bespoke personalisation and aftersales services.