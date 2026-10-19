Axis Bank shares drop 5% after Q2 results; check target price

Axis Bank Ltd shares fell 5% on Monday after the private lender reported its September-quarter earnings, with pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) and operating expenses offsetting strong loan growth and an improvement in asset quality. Brokerages, however, maintained a positive view on the stock, citing the potential for margin recovery, sustained credit growth and lower credit costs to support profitability over the coming quarters.
Axis Bank reported a 38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹7,003 crore for Q2FY27. Net interest income (NII) rose 12% YoY, while loan growth accelerated to 23% YoY. Deposits increased 20.7% YoY. However, reported NIM declined 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.36%, largely due to the impact of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits. Excluding this impact, NIM stood at 3.47%, broadly flat sequentially. The bank's asset quality improved, with gross and net slippages declining from the previous quarter and the year-ago period.