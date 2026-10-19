Axis Bank shares drop 5% after Q2 results; check target price

Axis Bank shares touched a low of ₹1,225, down 4.78% from their previous close of ₹1,286.45. The stock opened at ₹1,269.90 and touched a high of ₹1,269.90 during the session.

Jefferies on Axis Bank share price

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Jefferies maintained its Buy rating on Axis Bank and a target price of ₹1,700, implying an upside of around 32% from the previous close of ₹1,286.45. The brokerage said the September-quarter profit was ahead of its estimates, supported by stronger topline performance and lower provisions. It also highlighted improving asset quality and the potential for a better loan mix to support net interest margins.

Anand Rathi on Axis Bank

Anand Rathi maintained its Buy rating on Axis Bank with a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹1,672. The brokerage said loan growth accelerated to 23% YoY in Q2FY27, or about 19% excluding FCNR-B-linked loans, while deposit growth reached 20.7% YoY, or around 17% excluding FCNR-B deposits. Corporate and SME lending led growth, with advances in these segments rising 33.4% and 25.2% YoY, respectively. Retail advances grew 16.4% YoY.

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JM Financial on Axis Bank

JM Financial maintained its Buy rating on Axis Bank with a target price of ₹1,575, valuing the stock at 1.7 times estimated FY28 book value per share. The brokerage said the bank's Q2FY27 performance reflected accelerating balance-sheet growth and lower provisions, which helped offset relatively soft core fee income.

JM Financial noted that advances rose 23% YoY and 8.9% quarter-on-quarter, with corporate loans increasing 34% YoY and SME advances rising 25% YoY. Retail advances grew 16% YoY, although growth excluding FCNR-linked leveraged loans was lower. Deposits rose 21% YoY, while the credit-to-deposit ratio increased 270 basis points sequentially to 94.6%.