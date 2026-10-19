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₹800 for Pani Puri! Kapil Sharma's Dubai cafe menu pricing leaves netzines stunned

₹800 for Pani Puri! Kapil Sharma's Dubai cafe menu pricing leaves netzines stunned

The cafe serves a mix of Indian dishes, international favourites, beverages and boutique cakes. However, several familiar dishes come with premium price tags.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 4:06 PM IST
₹800 for Pani Puri! Kapil Sharma's Dubai cafe menu pricing leaves netzines stunnedThe menu also includes butter chicken, Mexican bowls and pancakes, along with other Indian and international dishes.

Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Dubai has caught attention online for the prices of some of its familiar Indian dishes. A plate of pani puri costs ₹800, while masala chai is priced at ₹550.

An X user reacted to the menu, joking about the steep price of the pani puri and asking, “Brother Kapil, what kind of gold are you adding to the pani puri?”

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The user compared the price with what people typically pay for pani puri in India, writing that while people get excited about eating the snack for around ₹20, the same dish at Kap’s Cafe in Dubai costs ₹800. The post also joked that Kapil Sharma may have made people laugh with his comedy shows, but the cafe menu could bring tears to their eyes.

The Dubai outlet of Kap’s Cafe opened in Al Kifaf on December 31, 2025. It came after Sharma expanded the cafe brand to Dubai following the opening of his first outlet in Canada in July last year.

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Comedian Bharti Singh recently visited the Dubai outlet and shared a glimpse of the cafe.

The space has a soft pink-and-white colour scheme with gold accents, white marble and ivory details. Its Parisian-inspired patisserie-style interiors give the cafe a premium and Instagram-friendly look.

What does Kap’s Cafe Dubai menu cost

The cafe serves a mix of Indian dishes, international favourites, beverages and boutique cakes. However, several familiar dishes come with premium price tags.

A dosa costs ₹775, while an aloo paratha is priced at ₹700. A serving of sev puri costs ₹905 and dal makhani is priced at ₹1,035.

A Bombay sandwich and avocado toast are both available for ₹1,034. French toast costs ₹1,300, while the most expensive item among the listed dishes is penne pasta at ₹1,604.

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At the lower end, espresso is priced at ₹490. Masala chai costs ₹550, while pani puri is available for ₹800.

The menu also includes butter chicken, Mexican bowls and pancakes, along with other Indian and international dishes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 3:37 PM IST
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