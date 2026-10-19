The user compared the price with what people typically pay for pani puri in India, writing that while people get excited about eating the snack for around ₹20, the same dish at Kap’s Cafe in Dubai costs ₹800. The post also joked that Kapil Sharma may have made people laugh with his comedy shows, but the cafe menu could bring tears to their eyes.

कपिल शर्मा के Dubai वाले cafe में पानी पुरी खाने से पहले Bank balance चेक करना बहुत जरूरी है। भारत में 20 रूपये की पानी पुरी खाकर लोग खुश हो जाते हैं लेकिन कपिल के दुबई वाले कैफे में वही पानी पुरी.......... 1/2 https://t.co/gkE4aMes17 — Dr. Sandeep (@Dr_sandeep01) October 19, 2026

The Dubai outlet of Kap’s Cafe opened in Al Kifaf on December 31, 2025. It came after Sharma expanded the cafe brand to Dubai following the opening of his first outlet in Canada in July last year.

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Comedian Bharti Singh recently visited the Dubai outlet and shared a glimpse of the cafe.

The space has a soft pink-and-white colour scheme with gold accents, white marble and ivory details. Its Parisian-inspired patisserie-style interiors give the cafe a premium and Instagram-friendly look.

What does Kap’s Cafe Dubai menu cost

The cafe serves a mix of Indian dishes, international favourites, beverages and boutique cakes. However, several familiar dishes come with premium price tags.

A dosa costs ₹775, while an aloo paratha is priced at ₹700. A serving of sev puri costs ₹905 and dal makhani is priced at ₹1,035.

A Bombay sandwich and avocado toast are both available for ₹1,034. French toast costs ₹1,300, while the most expensive item among the listed dishes is penne pasta at ₹1,604.

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At the lower end, espresso is priced at ₹490. Masala chai costs ₹550, while pani puri is available for ₹800.

The menu also includes butter chicken, Mexican bowls and pancakes, along with other Indian and international dishes.