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Good news for EV buyers: VinFast's VF MPV 7 becomes ₹4 lakh cheaper. Here's how much it costs now

Good news for EV buyers: VinFast's VF MPV 7 becomes ₹4 lakh cheaper. Here's how much it costs now

The lower price could also intensify competition among electric seven-seaters, particularly against the BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 1:39 PM IST
Good news for EV buyers: VinFast's VF MPV 7 becomes ₹4 lakh cheaper. Here's how much it costs nowVinfast VF MPV 7

VinFast India has cut the ex-showroom price of its seven-seat electric MPV, the VF MPV 7, by ₹4.1 lakh. The model now costs ₹20.39 lakh, down from its April 2026 launch price of ₹24.49 lakh, according to an Autocar India report.

The revised price applies to the VF MPV 7’s ex-showroom cost and does not include registration, insurance, accessories, or charging equipment. Buyers will therefore need to budget additional on-road charges on top of ₹20.39 lakh.

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The price cut was reported on November 4, more than six months after the MPV went on sale in India.

MUST READ: VinFast is now India's No. 4 electric car brand, ahead of Kia, Maruti and Hyundai

Why VinFast cut the price

VinFast has not positioned the move as a limited-period festive offer in the available reports; instead, the revised price has been reflected on the company’s official website, suggesting a broader pricing revision.

The reduction comes as VinFast seeks to strengthen its position in India’s emerging electric people-mover segment. The VF MPV 7 now undercuts the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7.

Powertrain and range

The VF MPV 7 continues with a 60.13 kWh battery pack and a claimed driving range of 517 km on a single charge. VinFast has not announced any mechanical or specification changes alongside the price revision.

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The MPV is a three-row, seven-seat electric vehicle, placing it in a relatively small but growing category of family-focused EVs in India.

DON'T MISS: ₹60 lakh EV? VinFast VF9 is set to shake up India’s luxury electric SUV market

What it means for buyers

For prospective customers, the ₹4.1 lakh reduction makes the VF MPV 7 substantially more accessible without changing its core product package. The lower price could also intensify competition among electric seven-seaters, particularly against the BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

However, buyers should compare real-world range, charging-network access, warranty coverage, service availability, and total on-road cost before deciding. The headline 'ex-showroom saving' is significant, but final ownership costs will vary by state and insurance choice.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 1:39 PM IST
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