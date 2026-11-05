Good news for EV buyers: VinFast's VF MPV 7 becomes ₹4 lakh cheaper. Here's how much it costs now

The price cut was reported on November 4, more than six months after the MPV went on sale in India.

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Why VinFast cut the price

VinFast has not positioned the move as a limited-period festive offer in the available reports; instead, the revised price has been reflected on the company’s official website, suggesting a broader pricing revision.

The reduction comes as VinFast seeks to strengthen its position in India’s emerging electric people-mover segment. The VF MPV 7 now undercuts the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7.

Powertrain and range

The VF MPV 7 continues with a 60.13 kWh battery pack and a claimed driving range of 517 km on a single charge. VinFast has not announced any mechanical or specification changes alongside the price revision.

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The MPV is a three-row, seven-seat electric vehicle, placing it in a relatively small but growing category of family-focused EVs in India.

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What it means for buyers

For prospective customers, the ₹4.1 lakh reduction makes the VF MPV 7 substantially more accessible without changing its core product package. The lower price could also intensify competition among electric seven-seaters, particularly against the BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

However, buyers should compare real-world range, charging-network access, warranty coverage, service availability, and total on-road cost before deciding. The headline 'ex-showroom saving' is significant, but final ownership costs will vary by state and insurance choice.