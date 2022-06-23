Govt orders probe in Tata Nexon e-vehicle fire

The government has ordered a probe to look into the reasons behind an electric four-wheeler catching fire in a Mumbai suburb on Wednesday.

Sources have told Business Today TV that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has asked three government agencies to do a joint investigation. Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Naval Science & Technological Laboratory(NSTL) & Indian Institute of Science are the three institutes who have been asked to conduct the investigation.

Both CFEES and NSTL are a part of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

CFEES and Indian Institute of Science had earlier been tasked with probing the fires that had broken out in various electric scooters. A report on those incidents has already been submitted to the ministry and deliberations on the same are ongoing.

MoRTH officials have already held meetings with representatives of Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles and Boom Motors on the findings and have sought corrective steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has also began its own probe into the incident. In a statement, the company said, "A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is the first incident after more than 30,000 electric vehicles have cumulatively covered over 100-million kilometres across the country in nearly four years".

Late evening on Wednesday, a customer unit of Tata Nexon's electric four-wheeler Tata Nexon EV had reportedly caught fire. The incident occurred near Panchvati Hotel located in Vasai West, a suburb in Mumbai. A video of the incident was shared by journalist Kamal Joshi, who tagged Tata Motors in his tweet and wrote, "Tata Nexon EV catches massive fire in Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel), a Mumbai suburb, Maharashtra." The user further wrote that the fire has been doused.

Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon EV Max in India which has a larger battery pack, with more power and torque and claims to deliver a range of 437-km on a single charge.

