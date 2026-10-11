Honda 0 Alpha EV coming in 2027: New details about range, size and features

Honda has confirmed that the 0 Alpha production version will go on sale globally from 2027, with India and Japan among its key markets. Industry reports suggest the India launch could take place in the first quarter of 2027, possibly between January and March.

The 0 Alpha will be Honda’s first locally manufactured model under its new 0 Series EV line-up. It is expected to be an Elevate-sized compact electric SUV, putting it against models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara and Mahindra BE 6.

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Expected range and battery

Honda has not officially disclosed the battery capacity, motor output, driving range or charging performance of the production 0 Alpha. Therefore, all powertrain details currently circulating should be treated as unconfirmed.

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The SUV is to use a 65-75 kWh battery pack, potentially sourced from CATL, with a claimed range of over 500 km on a full charge. More conservative estimates place the real-world range at around 400-500 km.

The EV is likely to come with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup. It also supports DC fast charging, with a 15-80 per cent charge possible in roughly 10-15 minutes.

Size and cabin

The 0 Alpha is expected to be a five-seater with a wheelbase of approximately 2,700–2,800 mm, which would make it about 100 mm longer than the Honda Elevate. A dedicated EV platform and flat floor should help improve cabin space and practicality.

The SUV is expected to feature a full-length glass roof, multiple digital displays, ambient lighting and connected-car technology. Its design is noticeably different from Honda’s existing petrol SUVs, with a boxy silhouette, large glass area and slim lighting elements.

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Features and safety

Expected equipment includes wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, turn-by-turn navigation, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and EV-specific functions.

On safety, the 0 Alpha could offer Level 2 ADAS, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and tyre-pressure monitoring. Honda has also indicated that its 0 Series will bring advanced driver-assistance technologies using AI, sensors and driver-monitoring systems, though India-specific equipment is yet to be confirmed.

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What Remains Unconfirmed

Honda has not revealed the official price, exact launch date, battery specifications, claimed range, charging time or feature list for India. Industry reports estimate a price of roughly ₹16-25 lakh, but buyers should wait for the company’s official announcement closer to launch.