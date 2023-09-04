Honda Elevate SUV launch today: Check features, engine, other details

Honda Cars India is all set to launch and announce the deliveries of the new Elevate SUV in India. The car rivals some of the best-selling SUVs in the nation like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. This will be Honda's first major attempt to break into the compact SUV segment. The company will be announcing the pricing of the new Elevate as well as the availability of the new car.

The new Honda Elevate is Honda's third car in the line-up for India, which currently includes the Honda Amaze and the Honda City. The car was revealed in the month of June earlier this year. The pre-bookings have also been open for interested buyers.

Honda Elevate Engine Details

The Elevate is powered by the same engine as the Honda City. The car will get L15B 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine. The car will be available with two transmission options, including a 6-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox. This engine generates 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm of torque. The possibility of a hybrid variant, similar to the one found in the Honda City, may also be explored in the future.

Honda Elevate Colour Options

In terms of colour options, Honda Elevate SUV will be introduced with a total 7 single-colour variants: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Apart from solid colours, there will be 3 dual-tone options. However, these options will be made available for the top-end variants only. The colours are as follows: Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

Honda Elevate SUV Features

The Elevate will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch HD color TFT instrument cluster, and wireless smartphone integration technology. It also comes with Honda Connect, for connected features such as geo-fencing and emergency assistance.

The car comes with Honda Sensing features that use a wide-angle camera on the top of the windshield to help the driver avoid accidents.

