Hyderabad-based EVeium forays into electric two-wheeler space

India’s electric two-wheeler space is already crowded with players like Hero Electric, Ola Electric and Okinawa dominating the ecosystem. Hyderabad-based EV start-up EVeium, with its three new electric scooters — COSMO, COMET and CZAR — has become the latest player to join the bandwagon. With prices ranging between Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 2.16 lakh, scooters have been launched under the high-speed category.

“We are very glad that within a short period following the launch of EVeium brand for Indian market we could turn around with the launch of three new offerings by the brand. Currently, the Indian EV industry needs committed players who strengthen the market with quality products so that it sustains and grows further at the same time,” Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter, EVeium said.

The company said that all scooters come with a host of features like multiple speed modes (eco, normal and sport), keyless start, anti-theft feature, latest LCD Display, regenerative braking, etc. “We are sure that the products will get a good response from the market, and will contribute towards the larger vision of eMobility,” Riyaz said.

When it comes to the specific models, the new COSMO launched by the brand will clock a speed of 65 km/h. In terms of range, a rider can expect to cover over 80 km on a single full charge. The e-scooter is powered by a Lithium-ion 72V and 30Ah battery which gets fully charged in 4 hrs. COMET, another EV offering by the brand shall come with a top speed of 85km/h. It can go up to 150 km on a single full battery charge while the company’s third scooter CZAR offers maximum speed of 85km/hr. The company is hopeful to make a mark in India’s nascent EV two-wheeler market.

