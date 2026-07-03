OpenAI proposes giving Trump Administration a 5% stake

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is reportedly discussing plans to give the U.S. government a 5% ownership stake in the company. The decision comes as AI companies face increased scrutiny in Washington over potential misuse of advanced AI models and whether the public should share in the financial gains of AI companies.

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The company stake is also said to help the company to strengthen ties with policymakers amid growing regulatory scrutiny. However, according to a Financial Times report, the plans are currently being discussed, and there is no indication if the proposal has been approved or implemented.

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Why is OpenAI considering this move?

The report highlighted that the proposal comes amid growing public criticism of AI in the U.S. The majority of people are concerned that AI replacing human jobs will cause major economic disruption across industries, and concentrate wealth in a few large AI companies without benefiting the wider public. With a government stake, the public may also benefit financially if the company continues to grow.

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Recently, the Trump Administration delayed the global release of its latest flagship AI model, GPT-5.6, last week. Now, the company is working closely with the government to address regulatory concerns and bring the AI model to public use.

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However, not only is OpenAI facing regulatory concerns; last month, Anthropic faced temporarily suspension of access to its most advanced AI models, including Fable 5, after receiving a government order. However, the restrictions were lifted on July 1.

According to the report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has discussed the proposed stake with Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The company also said Altman met with Sanders in early June.

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The company has also proposed plans for a “public wealth fund,” where the returns could then be distributed to citizens, allowing the public to benefit financially from the growth of the AI industry. Anthropic has also proposed a digital dividend,” where citizens will receive a share of the wealth created by AI through government-funded payments.